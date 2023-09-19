On today’s General Hospital recap: Trina goes home to hang out with the 'rents and to play a video game. She asks about Curtis' return to the club. He says it opened his eyes to his new reality. Curtis thinks The Savoy was amazing but things have changed. Trina worries what will happen with the club but he deflects, asking about her life.

Trina tells him about the trip to New York with Spencer and admits she hasn't told Portia. Curtis asks about her feelings and Trina admits she's in love with Spencer, but he hasn't said it to her. Curtis reminds her they're from different worlds monetarily and that could be a problem. Curtis asks about Ace and Esme being a part of Spencer’s package. Trina doesn't have answers

N'neka mentions to Marshall The Savoy is particularly slow tonight. Marshall is not thrilled when Selina and her friend Silas (I swear I thought she said Silo!) show up to the club for a quick drink. Selina says they're going to a new club downtown that's always busy. She rubs it in how quiet the club is, and says she can take it off his hands. Marshall is still not interested.

N'neka calls Portia down to show her how quiet it is and tells her about Selina getting into it with Marshall. N'neka doesn't think Marshall should be getting into it with Selina. Portia says she knows how dangerous Selina is. Portia asks Marshall about possibly selling to Selina but says it's not for sale. Curtis built it and won't let Selina take it.

Olivia and NEddie head to the Savoy where Marshall asks about his recording session. NEddie says he's waiting for his muse to kick in to finish the song. Marshall offers his clarinet expertise which intrigues NEddie. Marshall tells him to finish the song and debut it at The Savoy next week. NEddie points out the sparse crowd, wondering if there will be more people next week. Marshall admits it's slow right now but Curtis is a good promoter so NEddie agrees to think about it.

Sonny complains to Dex the Feds will now be watching every move he makes, even though the charges against him have been dropped. He says things will get more complicated and Pikeman won't take no for an answer.

Mr Hume from Pikeman meets with Sonny, grateful the charges against him were dropped. He hands Sonny a briefcase of cash as an apology but Sonny wonders if it's for another deal. Mr Hume says it's a peace offering for his trouble but Sonny is not interested.

He says he got questions about Pikeman while in custody and thinks they were responsible. Hume says Pikeman isn't that careless, but Sonny tells him to find the leak. After Mr Hume leaves, Sonny asks Dex what he thinks.

Dex says Pikeman has legit contracts but also has some sort of rogue offshoot. Hume seemed surprised when Sonny mentioned a mole. Dex doesn't think Pikeman would jeopardize everything just to leak their deal to the Feds. Dex also doesn't believe it was one of Sonny's men.

Sonny figures the Feds busted him on the false information he planted but doesn't know if they already knew about his dealings with Pikeman. Dex tells him to cut ties, but Sonny says they'll refuse. He says he has to figure out how to move forward.

Sam and Dante have a change of clothes for Cody and Sasha. Cody finds a bottle of pills in the doctor's jacket and Dante says he'll have them analyzed. Sam says Sasha is Dr Montague's loose end and they figure he was going to give her an overdose to kill her.

The four of them go over everything they know about Gladys and Dr Montague but Sam's question is how they can prove it. Dante points out while Sasha is considered a kidnapped victim, Cody is a felon for kidnapping her. Sasha wants them to turn themselves in and tell the truth.

Dante says they have no proof of anything. Sasha says Monty was drugging her with a syringe but the others don't think there will be a record of that anywhere. Sam asks about the pills she was taking but Sasha says there was no prescription, just the bottle she was given. Sasha worries about the trouble that Cody is in, but Dante thinks Mac will believe Cody's innocent. Dante says they'll continue to investigate and for Cody and Sasha to wait it out.

Valentin and Nina continue to watch the video footage in shock. He begs her not to show it to anyone else.

Charlotte shows up at the hotel room, looking for her father and is surprised to see the room was ransacked. Anna calls Valentin who returns to the room. Charlotte says she wanted to see him, as the police arrive.

Anna tells them all her electronics are fine so the officer says it's a case of malicious intent and asks if she's willing to start an investigation. She doesn't know what answers they'll find but tells him to go ahead.

Anna asks if Valentin checked the security footage but he lies and says they found nothing. He says the footage from the floor was missing.

Nina reviews the footage and we see that Charlotte is the one who let herself into the room.

