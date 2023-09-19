Skip to main content

The Young and the Restless Recap: Tucker Asks Phyllis to Engage in Illegal Hacking

The Young and the Restless Recap for September 19, 2023
On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: 

Tucker and Phyllis are quietly chatting at the GCAC. He asks her to hack into a business and get him some intel. She reasons the business isn’t his and determines the activity would be illegal. Tucker assures her there would be minimal risk in the action. He thinks what he’s asking will be easy for her to pull off. For her troubles, he’ll hand over 2.2 million dollars. She agrees it’s a good exchange but wants to know the name of the company. He refuses to give her that piece of information until they make their deal official. 

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below, and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless recaps!

