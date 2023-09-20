Dan Feuerriegel, Victoria Grace

London - Random Hotel: Harris and Ava get ready for bed. He wants to hit the couch but she wants him in bed with her. He prefers the chair and says he’ll protect her from anyone who might try to attack her during the night. They chit chat about their current situation and Ava goes into a story of how she ended up with EJ’s brother, Jake. He asks for more detail and she says he was killed the day of their engagement. Further, Ava tells Harris about what happened with Gabi that eventually led to her feud with EJ.

Salem PD - Interrogation Room: Rafe tells Tripp he’s going to be charged with obstruction of justice and aiding and abetting a felon unless he tells him the names on the fake passports. Tripp says no one was involved with the passports. Rafe thinks Wendy made the fake passports as she is very tech savvy. He threatens to bring her in if he doesn’t cooperate. Tripp says he stole Wendy’s passport and committed the forgery.

Rafe explains he’s after neither Tripp nor Wendy. He only wants to bring Ava back so they can determine what really happened. Tripp says he won’t do anything to help Rafe until he has assurances Ava will be safe. With that, Rafe picks up the phone to call Melinda. Tripp says he’ll give Rafe more information if it keeps Wendy safe. Rafe agrees and asks again for Ava and Harris’ location.

DiMera Enterprises - EJ’s Office: EJ catches Wendy messing with his phone. She tries to talk her way out of it but he assumes she’s looking for evidence he was trying to have Ava killed. Wendy wonders if she would have found anything. They snark back and forth and Wendy matches him comment for comment. EJ continues to bait her and she eventually admits to what happened with Ava and Harris. She suggests they lay everything on the table.

Wendy pieces together the evidence that EJ hired an assassin to kill Ava. He tries to explain it away, but she’s not buying what he’s selling. Wendy tells EJ putting a hit out on Ava is a big mistake because Susan is still alive. Wendy explains Ava’s story of Susan jumping from the car before the explosion. EJ is beyond skeptical and wants to know when she saw Ava. He figures she knows Ava’s exact location. Wendy says she doesn’t know where Ava is and EJ takes the opportunity to fire her.

Jada and Talia’s Room: Jada fills Talia in on her brief conversation with Eric. Talia tries to lie her way out of the situation but Jada asks again if she slept with Shawn Douglas. Talia continues to play it off but Jada presses and she admits to sleeping with Shawn D.

Talia explains what happened with Chanel and afterwards got drunk. Jada offers sympathy for what happened with Chanel but wonders how she ended up with Shawn Douglas. Talia tells her the story and Jada goes OFF about all the help Belle provided her with the whole Colin situation. Talia gets weepy and says she knows sleeping with Shawn D was self-destructive. She knows it’s a pattern of behavior and thinks she will never change.

Talia is upset she continues to shame her sister. Jada tells Talia to slow her roll. She’s proud of her but wants her to be more careful. The two agree they are lucky to have each other and embrace. With that, Talia agrees to exit so Jada can get some rest. Before she can leave, Jada tells Talia to hold out for a person who will love her for her.

Horton Square: Shawn Douglas tells Belle he slept upstairs at the pub. She mentions her conversation with Eric, and Shawn D says he wasn’t with her brother. He says he crashed in Jada’s room as she was overnight at the station and Talia was overnight at the hospital. Belle buys his story and goes into how worried she was about him. Shawn D apologizes for what he said, at least those things he remembers.

Shawn Douglas doesn’t know how to break his cycle of self-destructive behavior. Belle says she’s given her opinion about being in therapy but he’s unwilling to be consistent. She wonders where they go from here. Shawn D says he will go to AA but Belle is skeptical. He promises to be serious and go to a meeting today with Brady. Belle explains about Brady and Alex’s trip to Greece. He asks if she’ll go to a meeting with him and she agrees. Before they exit the square, they run into Talia.

Price Place: Chanel arrives home and finds MANY ROSES in the apartment. Just then, Johnny arrives with another bouquet. They talk sweet with one another and suddenly Chanel begins to sneeze. She says she’s allergic to large quantities of roses and takes a pill (I wonder if the allergy and the antihistamine will come into play at some point?). They eventually shift to talking about Talia. Chanel is worried she’ll do something stupid.

Johnny and Chanel hit the sofa and she falls asleep (antihistamine) while he waxes poetic about his love for movies. He covers her in a blanket and heads to the door. Before he can leave, Chanel awakens and apologizes for falling asleep.

University Hospital - Lobby: Tripp runs into Wendy. She fills him in on what happened at DiMera and that she no longer has a job. She’s not worried about her lost job at this moment and tells Tripp about informing EJ about Susan.

Endings

Belle asks about the flowers Talia was going to give to Chanel. Talia explains what happened and Belle apologizes for bringing it up.

Chanel texts Talia hoping she’s doing ok.

EJ walks into the DiMera living room and finds Johnny sipping on a drink. He tells his son he fired his ex-girlfriend Wendy. When Johnny inquires further, EJ says she was trying to connect him to what happened to Ava. Further, Wendy told him Susan is still alive. EJ can’t possibly see how his mother could still be in the land of the living.

Wendy thought telling EJ about Susan would make EJ back down. She apologizes for her actions and Tripp fills her in on what he said and almost said to Rafe when he was questioned. He told Rafe that Ava and Harris are in London.

Rafe shows up at Jada’s place (let that woman get some sleep) and invites her to London to look for Ava and Harris.

Harris tells Ava he won’t leave her until they find Susan. When they return to Salem, they will both get their lives back. Ava takes Harris’ hand and says she trusts him. With that, they continue holding hands and wish each other a good night.

