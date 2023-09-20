Amanda Setton

On today’s General Hospital recap: James wants Mac to take him to see Cody and the horses, but Mac says Cody will be away for awhile. He promises to take James to see the horses once Cody returns. Lucy and Scotty (holy crap, they let Kin come back for five seconds) show up for drinks and game night. Lucy brings up Tracy as Maxie gets home and the two commiserate.

Maxie's surprised to hear Tracy made Lucy a better offer than the original 75%. Lucy says Tracy wanted her 1% of ELQ and she's not giving that up. Everyone argues until James wakes up and tells them to pipe down.

Cody suggests they vanish but Sasha reminds him they're escaped convicted criminals. She doesn't want him to make things worse for himself, but Cody blames himself for not being honest sooner. He admits he knew what Gladys was doing including selling Brando's garage and he didn't tell Sasha so he didn't mess things up with Selina. He did it for the extra cash and then Selina forced him to continue. Cody is apologetic for not stopping things sooner but Sasha is thankful he believed her.

Brook Lynn accuses Tracy of costing getting her fired. Tracy says she did what was best but Brook Lynn disagrees and says she's going to go back to music, which doesn't thrill her grandmother. Brook Lynn says taking Deception cost Tracy her granddaughter.

Gregory stops by to see Dr Bronson but Finn wants a conversation first. Finn wants to discuss how to manage the ALS and how to work around his limitations. He thinks they should check out other neurologists to help Gregory live the rest of his life to the fullest. Gregory gives his permission to find him a better specialist.

Tracy stops by to talk to Finn and runs into Gregory, who offers to buy her a beverage from the vending machine. Tracy notices he has difficulty opening the pull tab so he admits he was diagnosed with ALS.

Anna asks Sonny for his protection and explains what happened in the hotel room. She says it scares her someone touched her things. Sonny asks about surveillance but Anna says the footage is missing. Sonny is suspicious of Valentin but she disagrees.

Anna says she believes the pool shooting was aimed at Sonny since it was a public thing while the fire and the hotel incidents were more personal. She thinks there were two different perpetrators. Sonny wonders if the shooting was a warning from Pikeman. Anna says there might be a connection between Pikeman and the WSB and he needs to be careful.

Valentin takes Charlotte to see Nina, who is still in shock over the video footage. Nina is thrilled and Charlotte says she stopped by to see Papa. Valentin questions where she's been all day and she claims she was with Jake. Valentin suggests Charlotte spend the night at Nina's, and as he's leaving, he tells Nina to get the footage off the server.

Valentin takes Charlotte to Nina's and he apologizes for not finding a house for all of them, including Anna, to live. Charlotte says she misses him and hopes he finds something soon.

Valentin thanks Nina for keeping Charlotte for the night because he doesn't want her near Anna. Nina promises to help them both.

Nina calls Sonny to let him know she'll be staying at her place with Charlotte because of what happened to Anna. Sonny doesn't understand how someone could have gotten rid of the surveillance video.

Charlotte has a pack of tarot cards and lays them out. (*Man, I was really hoping she was brainwashed into this and wasn't doing it maliciously)

