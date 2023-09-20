Jason Thompson

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Jabot: Jack tells Billy about his latest conversation with Ashley and how Tucker continues to blow up her phone. Billy says they need to make a move soon and try to determine which one of them will contact Devon. Jack is intrigued by the idea of telling him about Tucker’s manipulations to drive a wedge between the two of them. Billy thinks without a connection to Devon, Tucker will leave town. Jack isn’t convinced and quickly exits. Billy grabs his phone and texts Devon about meeting to discuss important business.

Jack flashes back to bitter conversations with Billy and Tucker when Diane arrives and blabbing about Phyllis. Jack unexpectedly agrees with Phyllis and thinks they should steer clear of Kyle and Summer’s deteriorating relationship.

Devon’s Pad: Lily tells Devon that Victor wants out of Chancellor-Winters and has already sold off his interest in the company to an unknown investor. She says Jill has no idea why Victor sold off his interest nor the name of the buyer. Just then, Devon gets the text from Billy. He assumes it’s about Tucker and his issues with Ashley.

GCAC: Phyllis arrives downstairs to find Diane sitting at the bar. The two get snarky when Phyllis asks if they can just exist without interacting too much. Diane thinks they should be focusing on their divorcing children. They continue to snark when Phyllis says she’s had enough. Diane thinks they should set aside their issues and worry about their children’s relationship. She thinks if they put on a peaceful front for their children maybe it will make a difference. Phyllis has no time for anything Diane is saying. Just then, Tucker arrives and Diane exits.

They take a seat and Phyllis says she’s interested in his offer as she needs the money but wants to know the name of the company he wants hacked. Phyllis thinks he’s going after Jabot. Tucker says she’s close but not quite in the right ballpark. Phyllis threatens to walk away and he admits he wants access to Billy’s personal finances. Phyllis wonders why and Tucker says it’s none of her concern.

Crimson Lights: Summer arrives and sees Kyle. She flashes back to him asking for a divorce and agreeing to keep things civil for Harrison’s sake. In real time, she walks in and over to his table. He asks if she received the letter confirming the meeting about custody of Harrison. She says she did and he invites her to sit down. They chat about the upcoming meeting and their divorce. They agree to be civil and perhaps call a truce. They are both relieved they can move forward. They chat a bit more before Summer exits.

Society: Devon arrives and Billy grabs them coffee. He launches right in to warn Devon his father is out of control. Devon asks for clarity and Billy goes into his breakup with Ashley. Devon only knows they both have very different stories about the situation. Billy says he and Jack think everything Tucker has done is a big plan and now he’s coming after Jabot.

Newman Enterprises: Lily arrives to chat with Victor. She thanks him for seeing her on short notice. Victor wastes no time and gets into why he’s sold his interest in the company. He says it has nothing to do with the way the company is being run. Victor initially bought into the company to help heal the rift between her and Devon. There are currently problems at Newman he needs to rectify and has decided to shift his focus. Before she exits, Lily asks the name of the mystery investor.

Endings

Victor says he’s not at liberty to tell her about the new investor. They prefer to keep their identity anonymous. Lily gets a little annoyed as she’s concerned the new investor will destroy the company. Victor says she just needs to be patient.

Jack and Diane arrive at Society and see Billy with Devon. He’s furious that Billy has gone behind his back yet again.

Tucker loses patience with Phyllis and gets up. She tells him to stop and agrees to hack Billy, but only if she gets half the money up front. He asks her to come to his room where he will transfer the money. Phyllis agrees to the terms and to meet him upstairs in an hour.

