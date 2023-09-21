Skip to main content

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Li Warns Finn to Never Give in to Sheila

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap for September 21, 2023
Tanner Novlan, Naomi Matsuda

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: 

Li is chatting with Finn at the beach house. She implores him to never give in to Sheila again. 

At Deacon’s storage closet, Sheila tells Deacon she’s learned a lot from him. She’s determined to have a relationship with Finn like he has with Hope. 

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Hope’s Arrival Blocks Sheila’s Plans for Seduction

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below, and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!

