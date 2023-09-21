Louise Sorel

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Titan: Chad finishes up with Stephanie just before Vivian arrives. She immediately tells him Maggie is out and she is his new boss. Vivian goes on to explain Vivian is actually Victor’s widow and sole heir. She wants to know if Chad is willing to continue on as her number two whilst she puts her plans for Titan in place.

Chad calls Maggie to confirm her removal as CEO from Titan. She says he should do what he needs to do to take care of himself. If he decides to stay, maybe he can give her the skinny on Vivian’s plans. After they hang up, Vivian says she wants to take Titan back to its roots.

Vivian reminds Chad that Victor made his fortune on shipping and originally got the capital through the illegal drug trade. Chad doesn’t like what he’s hearing and immediately quits.

Brady Pub: John and Steve are having a beer. John updates him on all the latest events and details about John Doe actually being his father (Please let this be the last time we hear about Yo Ling!). Steve thinks the whole situation is nothing short of miraculous. John says he and Marlena have decided to try and spend as much time with his dad as possible.

They switch topics when John asks about Tripp with Ava on the run. He wonders if Steve is going to look for her, but he says Rafe asked him to stand down. John switches topics again saying Brady and Alex are in Greece investigating Victor’s demise.

The duo go on to discuss the destruction of Victor’s will and Vivian’s reappearance. Steve says Victor is crazy and dangerous, just as she arrives. She greets her “nephew” and Steve exits.

Vivian takes a seat as John tries to confront her about the will and Maggie. She blows off that conversation and asks him to come to work for her at Titan. John is somewhat tickled by Vivian’s offer of being Titan’s COO. He says he has a job, but Vivian thinks he needs to remember he’s an Alamain by adoption. John says he’ll change his mind if Vivian gives Maggie back her house. She says she’d like to but her lawyer advised her parting with a penny would give Maggie legal grounds for complete access.

Stephanie and Chad’s Digs: Chad calls saying he’s been delayed at the office. She reminds him about Kayla and Steve coming over for dinner. They get cute about the domesticity of their relationship and agree to meet later.

Kayla arrives and she and Stephanie enjoy some wine. They both explain how Steve and Chad have been held up. Kayla says seeing Theresa was wonderful and asks if Stephanie was able to catch up. Stephanie says Theresa is sticking around and has set her sights on Alex. Kayla wonders how her daughter really feels about that and mentions the trouble (and ickiness) caused between her and Kimberly when she got together with Shane (ew).

Kayla probes about the possibility of Stephanie and Chad getting married. Stephanie thinks it’s too soon but Kayla points out she’s basically playing mother to his children. Stephanie says, of course, she wants to marry Chad, just as he arrives home.

They awkwardly try to avoid the previous conversation and Chad fills them in on his encounter with Vivian. Chad tells Kayla and Stephanie about Vivian taking over Titan and quitting his job just before Steve arrives.

Alice Horton’s Dining Room: Julie arrives as Maggie is having tea. They discuss the events of the last few days, and Maggie expresses her gratitude for a place to stay. Julie has a registered letter (never good) to give her from Vivian. Maggie wonders what “fresh hell” is enclosed.

Maggie opens the letter and discovers it’s addressed to “Mrs. Horton.” She’s being removed as CEO of Titan. Julie reads further saying Vivian is only giving her two weeks severance pay. She wonders if anyone can do anything. Maggie says without a will Vivian has all the power. Julie promises to continue to help Maggie fight. They’re family and will stick together.

Greece - Hotel: Theresa sits reading the letters in Victor’s briefcase. She hears the door knob rattling and quickly puts everything away. Alex and Brady enter and she asks what’s up. Brady tells her to quit her rambling as they know what she’s been up to. She’s somewhat relieved when all they’re talking about is her extravagant room service order. She quickly changes the subject back to Victor.

Brady gives in and Alex catches Theresa up on their conversation with Konstantin. There’s not a lot of information but he did mention something about a letter which is what they were hoping to find at Victor’s childhood home. WIth that, Theresa pulls out the briefcase.

Brady recognizes the briefcase as Victor’s and Theresa catches them up on her encounter with Shane. They want to open it but she snatches it away saying Shane wanted Maggie to be the one to open it. Brady wants to head home but Alex thinks they should get some shut eye and head back to Salem. Theresa tries to exit with Brady but is brutally rebuffed. Alex tries to intervene but Brady is unmoved. He shifts to asshat mode and calls her desperate and pathetic before exiting. Afterwards, Alex comforts a teary-eyed Theresa.

Alex thinks Brady didn’t mean a thing he said. Theresa thinks Brady meant exactly what he said and everyone thinks she’s unlovable. Alex goes into all the problems Brady’s had in the recent past. He goes on to say how smart, brave, and beautiful Theresa is - which changes her mood almost immediately. She thanks him for being supportive and kisses him.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Recap: EJ and Wendy Face Off Over Ava

Endings

Stephanie wonders why Vivian would have so publicly declared her intention to pedal street drugs. They get snarky about the possibility and Steve notes how compatible the two of them are. Without knowledge of the prior conversation, Steve wonders aloud if they’re considering getting married.

Vivian arrives in Alice Horton’s dining room, much to Maggie and Julie’s chagrin. She brought Maggie a box of her “hideous” figurines. Julie takes the opportunity to manhandle Vivian and throw her out.

John leaves the pub and gets a call from Brady. He updates him on the ISA finding Victor’s briefcase.

Alex and Theresa continue to make out, quickly begin shedding their clothes and hit the bed.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives recaps!