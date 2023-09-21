ABC/Todd Wawrychuk

General Hospital star John J. York (Mac) is opening up a bit more about his cancer diagnosis. After sharing last week that he'd been diagnosed with bone and blood marrow disorders, the actor spoke to People about his condition and how he's doing.

York underwent a bone marrow biopsy in the fall of 2022, and he was diagnosed with cancer in December 2022. Over the years, he's dealt with numerous pre-existing health conditions, like ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, and his attitude to this latest challenge is positive, too.

York said:

I feel great. I mean, I walk three miles a day and I'm in great shape. And my diet is great and my appetite is great. [The doctor] said that was because we got it early.

Originally, he'd been planning to get treatment at UCLA but wound up getting it done at Vanderbilt in Tennessee. That's where he and his wife Vicki relocated to. Their daughter Skyler lives there with her family, as well.

York underwent IV chemo, which he said was no biggie:

You check in and you sit and you wait. It's like waiting for a table at a restaurant almost. You know what I mean? It's like about a 15-20 minute infusion for seven days in a row, and then 28 days after the first day of that infusion cycle. I had one in March, April, May, June, July, August, and now I'm gonna have another one coming up in September.

He's since moved up the bone marrow donor list and is hopefully close to finding a match. For a while, he was flying back to Los Angeles to film GH. Now, though, he'll have to be in "semi-isolation" after the transplant begins.

But he's keeping his sunny attitude. The optimistic actor shared: