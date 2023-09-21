James Patrick Stuart

On today’s General Hospital recap: Anna asks Olivia to look at the security footage and she is surprised to hear there was a break in. Olivia apologizes and says she didn't receive a message from Nina. Anna says she was told the security footage was missing so Olivia checks the computer and sees the footage has been wiped from the server. Anna figures the person is sophisticated enough to know what they were doing.

Brook Lynn talks to NEddie about Blaze and how she wants to be her manager. He tells Brook Lynn that Marshall called to offer him a gig tonight but he's having trouble finishing the new song.

Olivia calls Nina to ask what she knows about the break in and about the missing security footage. Nina says the footage was already gone when she checked the computer.

Olivia's tearing a strip off her IT guys, demanding answers for the lost security footage as NEddie arrives. He tells her about performing at The Savoy tonight and she excitedly shares a hug with him but just as quickly backs away.

Valentin thanks Nina for keeping Charlotte. Nina asks what he plans on doing to stop her from targeting Anna. Valentin figures he needs to spend more time with Charlotte and is angry he's been absent. Nina says he needs to confront Charlotte and wants to know the extent of what she's done.

Valentin worries Charlotte burned down Anna's house which Nina refuses to believe. Nina asks where Charlotte was during the fire, but Valentin says she was at camp. Nina asks about Charlotte's spending but Valentin admits he hasn't been paying attention while she was staying with Sam and Dante.

Valentin heads to the station to let Dante know he wants to have Charlotte move in with him again and he agrees. Dante asks about the break in and Valentin says whoever it was has unsettled Anna.

Nina takes Charlotte to Kelly's for breakfast and when she leaves the room, questions Carly. She mentions Charlotte has been with Jake a few times and a few times by herself. Charlotte returns in time to catch the last part and knows they were talking about her. They cover and Carly says Charlotte reminds her of Lulu and not to forget she's a Spencer.

Charlotte admits to Nina she's sad about Lulu but is looking forward to living with her Papa full time. Nina asks about Anna and Charlotte is less than enthusiastic about her.

Drew calls Carly to let her know he's still working on finding out information for Sonny as Cyrus eavesdrops. Carly tells him to back off if things look dangerous. Once he's off the phone, Guard Johnson tells him the night in question, Austin saw an inmate named Lennon who had attacked a guard. Once Drew leaves, Cyrus thanks Johnson for lying. Later, Cyrus warns Drew the warden is on edge and has it out for some of the inmates.

Robert meets with Diane to let her know he might have a way to help Drew. Robert says Judge Kerr is looking for a promotion and all roads lead back to Sonny. Anna appears, so Robert cuts their breakfast short, which does not sit well with Diane. She heads over to Kelly's to update Carly.

Robert has a gift for Anna, a digital frame with photos of her loved ones, to replace the photos she lost in the fire. Anna is grateful and thankful to Robert.

Willow is back to work and Deanna is thrilled. Dante lets Sam know he's working on getting Gladys' bank records and that the toxicology report will take a little longer. Sam spots Willow at the nurse's desk and tells Dante she has a way to get it.

Sam approaches Willow and says she needs a favor for Sasha and tells her about Dr Montague. She says she needs the toxicology report from the day Sasha stabbed Cody and asks if Willow can get that for her.

Willow pulls up the report on the computer and takes a photo of it. She then reads it, and sees it says positive for Dextroamphetamine and Fluoxitine . She gives Sam a copy and she takes it to Dante.

Sam tells Dante the two drugs in Sasha's system together can cause hallucinations, paranoia and symptoms of a psychotic break. Dante wonders how they can prove that Dr Montague did it.



