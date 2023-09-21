GH's Tabyana Ali on The State of "Sprina": "There’s a Lot to Work Out"

YouTube

Ah, young love! General Hospital's Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) and Trina (Tabyana Ali) are moving forward in their relationship, but that doesn't mean there won't be bumps in the road. Ali spoke to Soap Opera Digest about the couple's latest hurdles (cough, cough, Esme [Avery Pohl]).

After they talked about why Spencer is living with Esme, things look good for "Sprina." Ali said:

Yes, at least now she knows they’re on the same page and it’s not just a one-sided thing. I think if he’d just listened to her [voice her upset] and didn’t say anything back, she would be reluctant to be with him or have second thoughts, but he is doing a really great job listening, being receptive and expressing his own feelings.

But this likely won't be the last challenge as they move forward. Ali added:

There’s no doubt that they want to be together. I think they’re just in a period right now where they’re trying to figure out, ‘How do we stay together while dealing with our lives?’ There’s a lot to work out and I think they’re realizing, ‘Okay, well, this is not going to be all peaches and cream, so we’ve got to figure it out, we’ve got to maneuver this some other way.’

Currently, the prince and the student are planning a trip to New York City. Ms. Robinson understandably can't wait to spend some time with her love in the Big Apple. Ali dished: