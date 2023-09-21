Skip to main content

Vanna White Inks Deal to Continue as Wheel of Fortune Co-Host

She'll remain at her post for at least two more seasons
The puzzle's solved: Vanna White will remain at Wheel of Fortune for two more seasons. Deadline reports that the veteran co-host has extended her current contract for two more years (through the 2025-2026 season) after "length negotiations."

According to Deadline, it's believed that White's extended deal involves a pay bump. Originally, her contract was set to expire at the end of the 2023-2024 season, Wheel of Fortune's 41st. The game show has been renewed through Season 45. 

For Season 41, White is working alongside longtime co-host Pat Sajak, who will leave at the end of the season. Next autumn, she'll be working alongside incoming host Ryan Seacrest for Season 42. 

Wheel of Fortune has also welcomed new director Alex Van Wagner for Season 41, with Maggie Sajak continuing as social media correspondent.

