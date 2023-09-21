Y&R's Peter Bergman on Jack: "Finally The Man He Spent Most of His Life Wanting to be"

Peter Bergman AFF/Steven Bergman

The Young and the Restless' Peter Bergman (Jack) knows a thing or two about playing the Abbott heir. After all, he's held the role since 1989. During his tenure at Y&R, Bergman has watched Jack evolve from a playboy into a respected resident of Genoa City. He spoke with Soap Opera Digest about Jack's progress over the decades.

Jack always wanted to be like his revered father John (Jerry Douglas). But the charming heir didn't live up to his dad's reputation in those early days. Bergman recalled:

The Jack I originally played on Y&R was a manipulative cad, and over the years, through many life experiences and transactional relationships with most people in his life, Jack has evolved — and he had to.

He continued:

I like that it’s been slow and rather deliberate, which the writers get all of the credit for each step of the way. For a long time, Jack dreamed of being the man his father was and failed miserably because he tripped over himself for many years trying to accomplish that.

However, Jack has slowly but surely become a man worthy of the name John Abbott Jr. Sure, he'll never be John Sr., but he appears to have settled into his identity and become a real Abbott family patriarch. Bergman added: