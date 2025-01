Billy Miller

The Young and the Restless gave an in memoriam to the late Billy Miller. A tribute card was placed at the end of the show in memory of Miller, who passed away on Sept. 15, two days before his 44th birthday. Miller played the role of Billy Abbott for six years from 2008-2014 and nabbed 3 Emmy awards.

RELATED: Emmy Award Winning Actor Billy Miller Dead at 43

See the tribute below.