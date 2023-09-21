On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Diane and Jack are chatting at Society. She pushes Jack to call Billy. She thinks there was probably minimal impact from his conversation with Devon. Jack says she’s missing the point. Billy takes his own path and he fears he can’t trust his brother. Diane wonders what’s next and Jack indicates he’s considering letting Billy go.

Billy comes down to the bar at the GCAC. He sits down at the bar, orders a double, and downs it in one gulp. As he sits there, he flashes back to multiple times he battled back against Jack’s brotherly advice. In real ti’ve, Billy grabs his phone and texts Tucker that he wants to meet.

