The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of September 25-29, 2023

Krista Allen

Here’s the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers:

Judge Scott (Michael Corbett) returns and meets with someone unexpected.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) are taken by surprise when Taylor (Krista Allen) returns.

Eric (John McCook) loses his cool in front of RJ (Joshua Hoffman) and Luna (Lisa Yamada).

A marriage proposal occurs.

Taylor offers advice to Finn (Tanner Novlan) about his family.

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) informs Ridge about the impact of Eric’s new line.

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Li Pushes Finn to Ditch Sheila

Taylor is thrown for a loop by the latest developments with Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) and Hope (Annika Noelle).

RJ decides it’s a good idea to confide in Luna about Eric’s health condition.

Finn goes OFF on Liam (Scott Clifton).

Brooke and Taylor go at it about Hope and Thomas.

Deacon (Sean Kanan) considers his path forward.

RJ grapples with how to move forward with new information.

Eric considers his path forward.

Keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!