Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of September 25-29, 2023

Here’s the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers:

Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) and Justin (Wally Kurth) read Victor’s will and find evidence Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) is Victor’s son.

Marlena (Deidre Hall) has strong words for Talia (Aketra Sevillian).

Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) and Xander (Paul Telfer) & Rex (Kyle Lowder) and Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) race towards the altar.

Eric (Greg Vaughan) and Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) decide to live together.

Jada (Elia Cantu) and Rafe (Galen Gering) tail Harris (Steve Burton) and Ava (Tamara Braun).

Leo (Greg Rikaart) is stunned by Gwen’s (Emily O’Brien) revelation.

Xander catches Chloe off guard.

Kate (Lauren Koslow) tells Roman (Josh Taylor) he’s a grandfather again.

Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) holds Dimitri (Peter Porte) at gun point.

Chloe overhears Rex tell Philip (John-Paul Lavoisier) about the true paternity of Sarah’s baby.

Stefan (Brandon Barash) and Gabi (Camila Banus) make their plan to blackmail Peter.

Paulina (Jackée Harry) considers Melinda’s (Tina Huang) request.

Susan’s former love, Edmund (Adam Caine), encounters Ava and Harris.

Melinda supports Sloan.

Maggie takes Vivian (Louise Sorel) by surprise.

Tripp (Lucas Adams) throws Wendy (Victoria Grace) for a loop.

Alex inherits half of Victor’s estate.

Jada loses her cool with Shawn Douglas (Brandon Beemer).

Xander learns the truth.

Sonny (Zach Tinker) heads back to New Zealand.

