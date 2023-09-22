Skip to main content

General Hospital Spoilers: Spencer and Trina Have Sex in New York

General Hospital Spoilers for the week of September 25-29, 2023
Spencer Cassadine, Trina Robinson, General Hospital

Here’s the latest General Hospital spoilers: 

Trina (Tabyana Ali) and Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) head to New York.

Laura (Genie Francis) remains steadfast.

Michael (Chad Duell) is worried.

Things get heated between Eddie (Wally Kurth) and Olivia (Lisa LoCicero).

Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) is, once again, in peril.

Chase (Josh Swickard) uses his handcuffs.

Sonny (Maurice Benard) wishes he could change what’s already happened.

Josslyn (Eden McCoy) and Ava (Maura West) find something they agree about.

Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) stuns everyone.

Blaze (Jacqueline Grace Lopez) returns to Port Charles.

Trina and Spencer have sex.

Carly (Laura Wright) and Michael put their heads together.

Sasha expresses her rage.

Nina (Cynthia Watros) and Sonny have an intimate conversation.

Jake (Hudson West) tells folks what he knows.

Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) fills Carly in.

Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) is unnerved.

Finn (Michael Easton) supports Anna (Finola Hughes).

Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) offers to be Blaze’s manager.

Anna explains her theory.

