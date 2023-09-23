Adam Caine, Sean Kanan

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Judge Evan Scott has joined Deacon for a chat at the Il Giardino Pizza Kitchen. The judge is impressed how both of them have turned their lives around. Deacon is now the owner of the hottest restaurant in town (really?), and he is a judge! Who would have ever thought they would have made good considering the dodgy situations they used to get into.

Deacon says as time passes the memories of their sketchy times fade. They toast and agree they never thought their bad activities were all that horrible. Just then, Sheila, in a hat and sunglasses, lurks close by. She sets her things at a table and tries to listen in.

The judge says he was surprised by his recent request. Deacon says he and Sheila go back a long time. The judge rightfully thinks Sheila isn’t the type of woman you bring home to your mother. He now understands why he called in the favors he did. As Sheila listens, the judge makes it clear Sheila is a free woman because of the strings Deacon pulled.

