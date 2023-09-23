Days of Our Lives Promo for the week of September 25-29, 2023

Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo:

Secrets Unintentionally Revealed: Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) walks up when Rex (Kyle Lowder) tells Philip (John-Paul Lavoisier) that Xander (Paul Telfer) is the father of Sarah's (Linsey Godfrey) baby. Chloe goes to Xander and says he deserves to know the truth. Afterwards, Xander shows up at Sarah and Rex's wedding ceremony.

Victor's Will: Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) and Justin (Wally Kurth) read Victor's will and discover he has another son. Justin embraces Bonnie (Judi Evans) and breaks down in tears. He looks up and tells Alex (Robert Scott Wilson), "I'm not your father."

