Skip to main content

Days of Our Lives Promo: Justin Tells Alex He's Not His Father

Days of Our Lives Promo for the week of September 25-29, 2023
Wally Kurth

Wally Kurth

Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo:

Secrets Unintentionally Revealed: Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) walks up when Rex (Kyle Lowder) tells Philip (John-Paul Lavoisier) that Xander (Paul Telfer) is the father of Sarah's (Linsey Godfrey) baby. Chloe goes to Xander and says he deserves to know the truth. Afterwards, Xander shows up at Sarah and Rex's wedding ceremony. 

Victor's Will: Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) and Justin (Wally Kurth) read Victor's will and discover he has another son. Justin embraces Bonnie (Judi Evans) and breaks down in tears. He looks up and tells Alex (Robert Scott Wilson), "I'm not your father." 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Spoiler Promo: Shane Confronts Theresa About Her Deception

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promos!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

IMG_0111
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Promo: Kate Tells Paulina That Philip is Alive

By Joshua BaldwinComment
Chloe Lane, Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Spoilers: Chloe Overhears the Truth About Sarah’s Baby

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_2142
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Spoilers: Bonnie Surprises a Very Pregnant Sarah

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_0165
Days of Our Lives

Peacock Unveils DAYS Season 60 Promo at Day of DAYS (VIDEO)

By Joshua BaldwinComment