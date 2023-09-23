Suzanne Rogers

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Alex’s Bachelor Pad: Alex arrives home but can’t even set his keys down before Theresa follows behind him wanting to discuss what happened in Greece. He’s confused and she thinks he’s trying to avoid her after they slept together the night before. She thinks Alex only slept with her because he felt sorry for her. They both oddly think they took advantage of the other.

They both agree Brady was being a jerk and the sex was amazing. She still thinks it was pity sex, but Alex says he was a willing participant. Theresa says she was a mess the night before and is trying to change her ways. Alex says he can relate and discusses a bit about his own issues. She says she would love to have “hot sex without being a hot mess.” Just then, Theresa’s phone rings with a call from Brady asking her to come to the pub. She agrees and Alex reminds her not to take any of his guff. She thanks Alex for his support and makes her exit.

Brady Pub: Brady arrives and presents Justin with Victor’s briefcase. He confirms Victor actually met with Konstantin who mentioned a letter that was important to Victor. They went to his childhood house but found nothing. Fortunately, Shane arrived and dropped off the briefcase with Theresa. The mention of Theresa surprises Justin and Brady provides an explanation of how she got there and how she ended up with Alex. Brady warned Alex about Theresa but he’s a grown man. Justin isn’t thrilled with any part of the situation.

Justin asks if Brady wants to be there when Maggie opens the briefcase. Brady think Maggie deserves some peace when she finds out what’s inside.

Theresa arrives and refers to Brady as an asshat (giggle) before he tells her Tate is in a mess of trouble at school. Brady says he’s booking a flight to California to pick him up. She says she’s joining him and he shuts her down… like an asshat.

Titan: Vivian throws Maggie’s name plate away and replaces it with her own. Just then, Philip arrives. She tells him she needs a right-hand man and says he is her only choice. Philip wonders why Vivian thinks he would ever work for her. She makes her plea saying they could use this opportunity to re-establish their relationship. Philip brutally rebuffs her offer and says she should honor Victor by giving the mansion back to Maggie. Vivian says she will do it… when hell freezes over.

Philip knows Vivian thinks of him as her son, but he thinks they have no relationship and wants nothing to do with her. Vivian says she’s not just offering him a job. She’s offering him Chloe. He reminds her that Chloe is engaged to Xander. Vivian can’t believe Philip would lose the love of his life to someone like Xander. She says if he agrees to work for her, she will do everything she can to get the two of them back together. Vivian wants Philip to grow up and be a man. If he becomes her “superstar”, she will change her mind. Philip thinks she’s being just like Victor, and wants to control him. With that, he turns her down, suggests she turn herself into a psychiatric facility and exits.

University Hospital - Sarah’s Room: Sarah sits with Victoria Margaret and thinks back to Xander helping her through the birth. Maggie sits nearby to support her daughter who says she can’t wait to go back to the mansion and sleep in her great big bed. Maggie flinches a bit too much and Sarah asks what’s up. She tells her daughter about the issues with Vivian and how they won’t be returning to the mansion (Maggie calling Vivian a “miserable shrew” made me giggle). She goes on to explain how Brady and Alex have gone to Greece to try and sort things out.

Rex arrives and says he wants them to get married today. Sarah wonders why they are rushing since they haven’t even made any plans. She checks in with Maggie who says she’s holding her tongue. When Sarah presses, Maggie says she’s committed to keeping all the secrets. That being said, she thinks Xander has a right to know the truth. Because of her current situation, she refuses to be the officiant. With that, she exits.

Sarah says Maggie is going through a lot, but her words didn’t change her mind about being with Rex. She thinks they all want Victoria to grow up safely and peacefully. He promises he will be the best possible father to Victoria. Rex is also hopeful he will be able to win Sarah back, as well. With that, he exits to buy rings.

Chloe and Xander’s Digs: Xander is fast asleep dreaming of helping Sarah with her delivery. He jumps up and Chloe asks what’s wrong. He explains it was about Sarah having the baby. He says the way Chloe helped Sarah through the birth made him love her even more. They get back into bed but they both agree they need to be planning their wedding. Xander wants to get married today. Chloe is concerned by the rush, but Xander says he just wants to be with her. He thinks they should go to New York to get married so her family can attend. Chloe thinks he’s being crazy but agrees to give it a shot.

Endings

Theresa tells Brady to get over herself and he admits she’s a good mother. He sort of apologizes for being an asshat and they decide to focus on their son.

Alex arrives to see Vivian. She immediately offers him the job as her right-hand man.

Justin arrives at Alice Horton’s house and presents Maggie with Victor’s briefcase. He offers to give her privacy, but wants him to stay around to help her deal with what she finds. She opens it, finds letter, and hands them to Justin. She then finds an envelope and discovers Victor’s will - dated right before he died.

Sarah sits with Victoria and remembers Maggie’s words. Just then, Xander enters the room.

Rex hurries through Horton Square and runs into Philip. He stops to chat and tells him all about the upcoming wedding and Victoria’s birth. He admits he hasn’t told Kate anything because he doesn’t want to lie to her. Rex tells Philip he’s not Victoria’s father… just as Chloe approaches from behind.

