On today’s General Hospital recap: Curtis tells Portia about Trina's plan to take a trip with Spencer. Portia's not amused but knows she can't stop it from happening.

Spencer stops by to bother Trina, who's trying to finish her school work before they leave on their trip. She says she needs to finish it or it will distract her all weekend. Spencer wants them to leave sooner, but Trina convinces him to let her do her work and the two share a kiss.

Esme runs into Portia and thanks her for the suggestion of the parenting class. She's grateful that Portia has been so nice to her, considering the things she did to Trina. Portia says Esme has changed since becoming a mom.

TJ and Jordan discuss the possibility of a baby and how Andrea should know in a few days. TJ's worried about Molly getting her hopes up. He then worries about his abilities as a father but Jordan reassures him.

Alexis is there with Molly when Andrea says she's pregnant after taking a home test. Alexis reminds Molly it's still early but then asks for permission to let Sam and Kristina know.

Kristina geeks out when Blaze comes into Charlie's and the two discuss her singing career. Kristina mentions singing at the Nurse's Ball and when Blaze looks it up, she's impressed. (if this was a chemistry test, they passed!)

A couple of inmates beat up Drew in the shower where Cyrus finds him and has a guard call the ambulance.

Carly wants to know if Diane's information is enough to get Drew out of Pentonville. Diane tells her about the judge wanting to impress the higher ups and trying to get information on Sonny. Diane says there is no proof the Feds will release Drew in exchange for Sonny. Carly says she won’t put Sonny in prison, even to save Drew.

Carly says they would have targets on their backs if Sonny went to jail. She still regrets Drew going to prison because of her. Diane gets the call Drew was attacked and is on his way to the hospital.

