The Young and the Restless Recap: Billy Watches as Phyllis Sneaks up to Tucker’s Room

The Young and the Restless Recap for September 22, 2023
Jason Thompson

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: 

Phyllis walks into the GCAC and immediately runs into Billy. They exchange brief niceties before she heads to the bar and he exits. After Billy leaves, Phyllis gets up and runs upstairs. Unbeknownst to her, Billy watches her actions through the window. 

Phyllis arrives at Tucker’s room and he invites her inside. Without knowing otherwise, she tells Tucker no one saw her come to his room. She pulls out a new laptop and wants to get to work. Before she begins, she asks if he’s transferred the money into her account. 

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Diane Pushes Jack to Contact Billy

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below, and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless recaps!

