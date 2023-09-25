Adam Shoots His Shot With Sally Again on The Young and the Restless

Courtney Hope and Mark Grossman

Adam (Mark Grossman) is not giving up on a happily-ever-after after with Sally (Courtney Hope), despite the little pesky problem of her being with big bro Nick (Joshua Morrow), on The Young and the Restless. This week, Adam is still operating off the high of sharing a kiss with Sally and tells her that while she loves Nick, she is still in love with him, as well.

Will Sally stay true to Nick or want that old thing back with Adam? Watch the promo below!