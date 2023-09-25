Skip to main content

Jamie Martin Mann and Ashley Puzemis Join Days of Our Lives

Tate Black and Holly Jonas are getting some new faces!
Two daytime newcomers are signing on to Days of Our Lives. Soap Opera Digest reports that actors Jamie Martin Mann and Ashley Puzemis are joining the soap. Both will play SORAS-ed versions of legacy Salemites. 

Mann, perhaps best known for his role on the Netflix series Country Christmas, will play Tate, son of Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) and Theresa Donovan (Jen Lilley). Puzemis, who has appeared on shows like The Sex Lives of College Girls and Danger Force, will slip into the role of Holly Jonas, daughter of Daniel Jonas (Shawn Christian) and Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker).

Look for both young stars to make their Salem debuts the week of Oct. 9.

