WATCH: GH's John J. York on Bone Marrow Donor: "I Believe They Found a Match" (VIDEO)

John J. York YouTube

John J. York (Mac, General Hospital) has some good news to share. In a Sept. 22 interview with Good Morning America, the actor, who was recently diagnosed with cancer, shared that it appears a bone-marrow match has been found.

RELATED: General Hospital's John J. York on Cancer Treatment: "One Day at a Time"

He stated:

I believe they found a match, a perfect match, which will make me cry. So we’re going to start our testing and do all of that kind of stuff coming up here in about a week and then I believe the transplant will happen, fingers crossed, in November.

RELATED: General Hospital's John J. York Discloses Bone Marrow And Blood Disorders Diagnoses

York noted just how important this match is, explaining:

It's the biggest deal. Many of my family members were tested, and most of them were six out of 12 — apparently, there’s markers that have to be reached — so they were on standby.

Asked what he would say to his anonymous donor if he could, York said:

I don’t know. Thank you for saving my life, for letting me spend more time with my wife and my daughter and my son-in-law, my grandchildren, seeing this beautiful blue sky and all the beautiful trees around me. That’s what I would say.

Watch the interview below.