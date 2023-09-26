The Bold and the Beautiful Promo: Will Finn Finally Give Sheila the Boot?

The Bold and the Beautiful Promo for the week of September 25-29, 2023

Tanner Novlan

Here’s the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler promo:

Is Finn (Tanner Novlan) finally going to put bio mom Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) in her place and out of his life? Dr. Finnegan is warned by his loved ones to kick Sheila to the curb and banish her forever. Will Finn complete the tough mission?

