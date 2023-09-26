Joshua Hoffman, Jennifer Gareis

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Deacon’s Pizza Kitchen: Sheila tells Deacon she overheard how he called in a favor to get her released. He tries to hush her up so random folks don’t hear. He asks if they can go back to his storage closet, which thrills Sheila. With that, they head back to the shack.

They enter the storage closet and Deacon says she deserved to have someone stand up for her. Sheila can’t get over it because no one has ever been so kind to her. She wants to know why he would go out on a limb for her. Deacon says he’s crazy about Sheila and couldn’t imagine his life without her. She thanks him for always being her champion (always?).

Steffy’s Beach House: Finn is chatting with a patient when Liam arrived. He came by to bring a stuffed animal of Kelly’s because Steffy said he was going to ship over some stuff. Finn tells him to leave the toy on the table and stop communicating with his wife (they do share a child…).

Liam reminds Finn he shares a child with Steffy which means he’s going to be communicating with her. Further, he says he’s probably going to fly out to see Kelly. Finn wants him to stay the hell away from his wife. Liam asks if he’s able to stay the hell away from Sheila. He goes on to remind him Steffy left town because of Finn’s relationship with Sheila. Finn says Liam has caused Steffy so much heartache and he’s going to protect his wife.

Liam says he’s not the problem. If he wants him gone, Finn needs to start focusing on ditching Sheila.

Forrester Creations: Brooke says she misses Ridge since he started the fashion showdown with Eric. Just then, Carter arrives to make decisions about next quarter’s budget. They have to make some choices to accommodate Eric’s collection - which sends Ridge into asshat mode.

Carter says they have to make deep cuts and hands Ridge and Brooke a copy. He notes Eric’s collection isn’t cheap.

Eric’s Mansion: Eric tries to draw but his hand acts up. Donna enters and tries to get him to eat. He says the only thing he wants to do is sketch the way he used to be able to do. He refuses to walk away from the project. Just then, RJ arrives and wonders what’s up.

Eric says the tremors in his hand are getting worse. Both Donna and RJ say he has nothing to prove. He tries to sketch again but Donna stops him. She’s worried he’s hurting his health by pushing forward. Eric says teaching RJ is doing him good and he’s not going to stop. With that, he exits to rest and asks to not hear anymore about scrapping the collection. He also warns them not to tell anyone about his condition, especially Ridge.

Donna returns from checking on Eric and she and RJ discuss what’s happening. RJ is worried about his grandfather’s health and keeping the secret from Ridge. He thinks it’s time to tell his father what’s going on.

Endings

Ridge and Brooke say they can’t cut the budget for Hope For The Future and cutting into the Bedroom line is a bad idea. Carter pushes Ridge and Brooke to talk to RJ to avoid a company disaster.

RJ thinks the collection is having a negative impact on Eric’s health. He doesn’t think either of them would be able to forgive themselves if something happened.

Finn brushes off Liam’s warnings about ditching Sheila. Liam wonders what in the world is going on with Sheila for which he would be willing to risk his family. Finn brushes him off again and basically tells him to mind his own business.

Sheila says no one has ever felt for her the way Deacon has (really?). Deacon thinks they both know what it’s like to feel like they’re against the world. They no longer have to face that struggle together. Sheila thinks Deacon loves her. With that, they kiss.

