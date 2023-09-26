Kimberlin Brown, Sean Kanan

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Sheila and Deacon begin an awkward conversation when he wonders why she’s being weird. Sheila says it’s probably just her getting used to being a free woman. She still can’t believe the miraculous nature of her release.

Deacon reminds her that Bill’s ineptitude led to her freedom. Sheila insists she was the beneficiary of a miracle that inspires her to reconnect with her family. He reminds her they just broke up and tries to make his exit. Sheila doesn’t allow him to leave and takes him by the hand.

Sheila says she can’t leave him without expressing her gratitude for everything Deacon did for her. Because of him, she thinks maybe she’s worried of her freedom and relationship and love. He questions again why she’s behaving as she is. Sheila finally admits to overhearing his conversation with the judge. She knows everything.

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Deacon Orchestrated Sheila’s Release from Prison

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below, and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!