Skip to main content

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Sheila Expresses Her Gratitude to Deacon

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap for September 25, 2023
Kimberlin Brown, Sean Kanan

Kimberlin Brown, Sean Kanan

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: 

Sheila and Deacon begin an awkward conversation when he wonders why she’s being weird. Sheila says it’s probably just her getting used to being a free woman. She still can’t believe the miraculous nature of her release.

Deacon reminds her that Bill’s ineptitude led to her freedom. Sheila insists she was the beneficiary of a miracle that inspires her to reconnect with her family. He reminds her they just broke up and tries to make his exit. Sheila doesn’t allow him to leave and takes him by the hand.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Sheila says she can’t leave him without expressing her gratitude for everything Deacon did for her. Because of him, she thinks maybe she’s worried of her freedom and relationship and love. He questions again why she’s behaving as she is. Sheila finally admits to overhearing his conversation with the judge. She knows everything. 

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Deacon Orchestrated Sheila’s Release from Prison

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below, and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

IMG_0404
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Recap: Sheila Thanks Deacon for Protecting Her

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_0596
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Recap: Deacon Reverses Course and Asks Sheila to Stay

By Joshua BaldwinComment
Sheila Carter, The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Recap: Sheila Seduces Big Daddy Deacon

By Joshua BaldwinComment
Sheila Carter, Deacon Sharpe, The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Recap: Sheila Runs to Deacon For Support

By Joshua BaldwinComment