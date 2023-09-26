Wally Kurth, Robert Scott Wilson

On today's Days of Our Lives recap:

Horton Square: Bonnie sits with coffee when she catches Kate passing by. She asks her to join so they can commiserate over Vivian’s reappearance and claim to Victor’s fortune. Bonnie says there’s one last chance to turn this sinking ship around as Brady and Alex returned with Victor’s briefcase.

Alice Horton’s Dining Room: Justin can’t believe what he just read about Alex being Victor’s son. Just then, Alex arrives without knowing what he walked in on. Maggie stammers before saying they’re shocked by revelations from Victor’s will. Alex wonders why everyone is looking at him so strangely.

Alex wonders if they’re freaked out by what they found in Victor’s briefcase. Maggie decides to let Justin and Alex talk by themselves and makes her exit. Justin explains Maggie got 50% of Victor’s estate and the other half was left to another son about whom nobody knew. Alex rails about the will without knowing the truth. Justin yells at him to stop and says Alex is Victor’s other son. He explains Angelica wrote a letter to Victor saying Justin is not Alex’s father. Victor is Alex’s father.

Horton Square: After Kate leaves, Maggie arrives. She joins her and they discuss the contents of the briefcase, including the new will. Maggie says Victor left her 50% of the estate. Bonnie assumes the rest of the family splits the remainder, but Maggie says the other half was left to his son. She goes on to tell Bonnie all the details about Alex being Victor’s son. Bonnie worries about how Justin is dealing with the news.

Bonnie wants to go find Justin, but Maggie urges her to stay and let him talk to Alex. She asks what Maggie would do in the same situation, and she gives up their location.

Alice Horton’s Dining Room: Justin and Alex take a seat and they try to reason how this betrayal could have happened and been kept secret for so long. A teary-eyed Alex is understandably stunned. Justin says the information in the briefcase changes nothing between the two of them. He is Alex’s dad and nothing can change it. Alex hesitates and says he doesn’t know how to express how unreal the situation is. Everything about who he is and who his family is has been upended. Alex always thought Justin’s kindness was inside of him. It always gave him hope, but now… Justin steps in and says Alex is a good person. He has always believed in his son and his good heart. Alex simply wants to wake up from this nightmare. With that, he tells Justin exits and leaves Alex with his thoughts.

Brady Pub: Rex assumed Kate was pissed at him. Philip pops up and says Kate has gone to confront Vivian. Rex wants to find her as he and Sarah are getting married RIGHT NOW. Roman repeats Rex’s words until they soak in as he’s overwhelmed by multiple surprise proclamations. Just then, Kate arrives on the scene.

Kate greets Victoria and Rex explains why they named her after Maggie. Kate doesn’t care but is salty about being kept in the dark for several days. Rex surprises her again and says he and Sarah are getting married.

Philip says he’s performing the ceremony and has officially become a legal officiant. Rex is thrilled but Sarah looks less so. They don’t even bother to clear out the restaurant and Philip begins the ceremony as Kate holds the baby. He makes a quick joke before going into the vows. Rex says “I do.”

Xander and Chloe’s Digs: Sarah tells Xander the truth about Victoria’s paternity. Xander is confused so Chloe repeats herself. She reaffirms that Sarah lied and explains she overheard Rex and Philip talking in the square. Xander falls back on the bed unable to understand why Sarah would lie. Just then, he realizes it’s because she hates him for what he did to Susan. Xander continues to beat himself as he realizes how Sarah actually feels about him.

Xander can’t believe he is Victoria’s father. Chloe is in tears as she says she briefly considered keeping the secret but couldn’t lie as her loyalty is to him. She continues saying Sarah isn’t really in love with Rex. She only wanted to do whatever was necessary to keep Xander from Victoria.

Xander wonders if he should go to the pub and cause a scene. Chloe thinks he should tell Sarah everything, but Xander doesn’t want to mess up their wedding day. He doesn’t think the news about Victoria changes anything between the two of them. Chloe thinks he’s being naive and he breaks. They kiss and Xander says he loves her. Before he can explain further, she tell Xander to go. With that, he quickly exits leaving Chloe awash in tears.

Chloe stands alone in the apartment flashing back to when they first moved in when life was a wee more simple and playful. She grabs her phone and calls Nancy to fill her in.

Brady Pub: Sarah reluctantly agrees to the vows and Rex and Sarah place rings on each other’s fingers. Philip declares the two husband and wife and Rex kisses Sarah. Just then, Xander arrives. Sarah asks why he’s there and he says he’s come for his baby. Xander fills them in on everything Chloe overheard. Rex says Chloe misunderstood but Xander’s focus is directly on Sarah. She confirms Chloe heard everything correctly and Victoria is Xander’s child.

Endings

Maggie sits in Horton Square and leaves a message for Vivian saying she needs to see her as soon as possible.

Bonnie arrives at Alice Horton’s house and comforts a weeping Justin.

Alex stands beside Victor’s portrait and asks how all of these events could possibly be happening.

Roman brings Kate and Rex a shot of brown liquor as they discuss what just happened. Rex admits he’s known about the paternity of Sarah’s baby, which explains why he was so slow to tell them about the birth. He also admits he’s in love with Sarah but she’s doesn’t feel the same.

Xander and Sarah go outside the pub where he asks how she could possibly have kept the truth from him.

Chloe tells Nancy she doesn’t need to come to town and quickly hangs up in tears. Just then, a knock at the door reveals Philip.

