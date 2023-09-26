Nadia Bjorlin

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Horton Square: Rex tells Philip about Xander being Victoria’s father just as Chloe walks up. She hides behind a flower cart and continues to listen as these loud fools spill tea all over the square. Rex takes Philip through the ENTIRE story. Philip agrees to keep the secret that was just BLABBED ALL OVER HORTON SQUARE. Rex would understand if he wanted to tell the secret as it might free up Chloe for reconciliation. Philip admits he still loves Chloe but that ship has sailed. Rex moves along and asks Philip to be an officiant for the wedding. He agrees to get quickly licensed online and to meet them later.

Brady Pub: Kate tells Roman that Sarah gave birth to their grandchild and no one told them. She heard about the unconventional birth from Kayla. Roman wants to head to the hospital but Kate holds him back. Roman thinks Kate is being petty. She doesn’t disagree but feels justified because Rex has been acting weird since his return. Just then, Philip arrives.

Philip confirms he knows about the baby but will leave all explanations to Rex. Kate is annoyed and Philip is unconvincing. He shifts the conversation by saying Vivian offered him the COO job at Titan. He says he turned it down but Kate is infuriated. She quickly exits to give “that bitch” a piece of her mind.

University Hospital - Sarah’s Room: Xander arrives and checks in on Victoria and Sarah. They both say they have something to tell the other. He reports he and Chloe are getting married today. Sarah congratulates him and hesitantly thanks him for the heads up. Sarah lies and says what she had to tell him is she and Rex are also getting married… TODAY at the pub. Xander says he and Chloe are heading to New York to get hitched. He’s worried about how Parker will respond to him (a Parker mention!). Sarah encourages him to be a less dopey version of himself. Sarah gets serious and says she thinks Xander will be a great dad. With that, Sarah wishes him well and Xander makes his exit.

Rex arrives and Sarah tells him about the visit from Xander and their parallel weddings. He checks in with her again to see if she’s certain about greeting married. Sarah says getting married is the best thing for everyone.

Titan: Vivian asks Alex to be her COO. Alex says he’s grateful that he can brutally rebuff her offer. Vivian is disappointed and wonders what she ever did to him. Alex chooses family loyalty which perplexes Vivian. She tells Alex he kind of reminds her of his mother, Angelica. Alex says Victor also thought he had the same type of killer instinct. With that, Vivian re-proposes her offer of employment. He says he will never work with the enemy. Vivian thinks he’s already working with the enemy being employed by DiMera. Alex is done listening and exits.

Kate arrives and tells Vivian to stay away from Philip. Vivian thinks she’s jealous she has taken over Titan. Kate thinks she must be used to rejection from Kiriakis men. With that, Vivian offers Kate the position of COO.

Alice Horton’s Dining Room: Maggie and Justin discuss Victor’s will. He opens the document and begins to read the details. He discovered the clerical issue that invalidated his marriage to Maggie. He rectified the error by leaving 50% of his estate to her. They stop to discuss how the lawyer was already drawing up the new will when the information about Vivian surfaced. Maggie says she doesn’t care about the money but is thrilled to know Vivian has been shut out. With that, they had back to continue reading.

The remaining 50% of Victor’s estate goes to his “son.” Victor mentions both Bo and Philip are being covered by trusts. This son is one he has never acknowledged. He’s trying to make amends to a son who has been denied their birthright from the day they were born. Proof of this son’s existence is in the letters also included in the brief case. Maggie pulls out a letter from a woman that mentions Victor’s son. She asks him to keep the secret of the baby’s paternity and how it would hurt others in the family. She gets to the end of the letter and reads that the author is Angelica and Victor’s son is Alex.

Xander and Chloe’s Digs: Chloe arrives home as Xander begins to pack for New York. She flashes back to what she heard in Horton Square and delays telling him what she knows.

Endings

Xander thanks Chloe for looking past his faults and seeing him for who he is and loving him any way. He promises to prove himself to her everyday. Before they can leave, Chloe breaks down and says she can’t marry him because of Sarah. She says Sarah lied to him. He is the father of little Victoria.

Rex and Sarah introduce Victoria to Roman. He explains the baby came early and a lot was happening. Roman says Kate is pissed and will require some smoothing over.

Kate can’t believe Vivian would offer her a job. Vivian doesn’t love Kate but thinks of her as a worthy adversary and thinks they should team up. Kate has no time for Vivian’s foolishness.

Justin can’t believe what Maggie read. He review it himself and begins to realize the possibility Alex isn’t his son. Just then, Alex arrives

