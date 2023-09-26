Skip to main content

General Hospital Promo: Sasha is Out For Payback Against Gladys

General Hospital Promo for the week of September 25-29, 2023
Sofia Mattsson

Sofia Mattsson

Here’s the latest General Hospital spoiler promo: 

Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) out for revenge against her mother-in-law Gladys (Bonnie Burroughs) She wants her pound of flesh for the madness she's been through at Ferncliff. 

Meanwhile, Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) and Cody (Josh Kelly) work to get proof about what Gladys and Dr. Montague (Darin Toonder) have been up to. Sonny (Maurice Benard) learns from Dex (Evan Hofer) that Drew (Cameron Mathison) was attacked in prison.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Previous General Hospital (GH) Spoiler Promo: Anna and Valentin Work to Discover Who is Out to Get Her

Watch the video clip below, and keep checking back for the latest General Hospital spoiler promos!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

GH Sasha
General Hospital

GH Promo: Gladys Tries to End Sasha's Mental Health Torment

By Jillian BoweComment
GH Sonny and Diane
General Hospital

GH Promo: Sonny Gets a Surprise in Court

By Jillian BoweComment
Cody Bell, General Hospital
General Hospital

GH Spoilers: Cody Tries to Nurse Sasha Back to Health

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_0522
General Hospital

GH Promo: Anna and Valentin Work to Discover Who is Out to Get Her

By Jillian BoweComment