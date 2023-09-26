General Hospital Promo: Sasha is Out For Payback Against Gladys

General Hospital Promo for the week of September 25-29, 2023

Sofia Mattsson

Here’s the latest General Hospital spoiler promo:

Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) out for revenge against her mother-in-law Gladys (Bonnie Burroughs) She wants her pound of flesh for the madness she's been through at Ferncliff.

Meanwhile, Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) and Cody (Josh Kelly) work to get proof about what Gladys and Dr. Montague (Darin Toonder) have been up to. Sonny (Maurice Benard) learns from Dex (Evan Hofer) that Drew (Cameron Mathison) was attacked in prison.

Watch the video clip below, and keep checking back for the latest General Hospital spoiler promos!