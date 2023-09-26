Cynthia Watros, Maura West, Laura Wright

On today’s General Hospital recap: Cody shows up at the PCPD ready to surrender so Chase places him under arrest. Dante takes Cody to the interrogation room as Gladys shows up looking for Sasha. Chase tells her only Cody has been arrested. Gladys insists on seeing Cody but Chase says he's being interrogated.

Sasha worries their plan won't work and tells Sam that Cody might never be free again. Sam reassures her Dante will do everything to help Cody and they'll prove Dr Montague and Gladys were behind everything. Sam says they needed to establish a legal record which is why Cody is turning himself in.

Sasha can't believe Cody is putting everything on the line for her and doesn't know why. Sam says she trusts Cody and they're all trying to do the right thing. Sam places a call to Gladys pretending to be from Sasha's bank. She tells Gladys they've received a subpoena from the DAs office to turn over all account information. Gladys is frantically packing a suitcase when Sasha shows up at her door.

Finn notices Jake is upset about Drew and takes him aside to comfort him. Jake wants to know what's happening to Drew so Finn makes a few calls and promises he’s is in good hands. Liv eavesdrops as Jake talks to Finn, upset that everyone leaves and Finn promises to be there for him.

Sonny admits to Anna he's starting to have doubts about his chosen life. Sonny brings up Curtis and Drew and blames himself. Sonny mentions asking Drew to snoop for information and that he was under his protection. Sonny says no one would have defied his orders before but things are now out of control. Anna asks what he's going to do but he says he won't' throw in the towel.

Ava gets to the hospital and Carly confronts her, saying Drew was attacked and accuses her of telling Austin that Drew would be snooping around. Ava denies any knowledge but Carly doesn't believe her. Carly declares Drew shouldn't have even been in jail but Ava points out she's not the one who put him there.

Carly demands to know what Austin has on Ava as Sonny shows up to stop her. Carly screams at Sonny that Drew's beating is Ava's fault but Sonny says he knows it wasn't her. Carly blames herself for Drew being in prison and asks Sonny to leave her alone.

The surgeon comes out to speak with Carly and, from a distance, Nina and Ava believe it's bad news. The two approach and Carly tells them surgery was a success and Drew will make a full recovery. Ava offers her sympathies and Carly apologizes for attacking her.

Previous General Hospital (GH) Recap: Charlotte Has Nightmares About Anna

Liz takes Jake to the chapel to light a candle for Drew. Finn and Anna run into each other and make small talk about the current events. Liz gets the text Drew will be fine and Jake's thrilled to hear it.

Charlotte's thrilled with the house and snarks she knows Anna didn't help decorate since it's not her style. Valentin brings up Jake and how she said she was with him last night, but Charlotte deflects. Valentin mentions Anna may be moving in with them, since her house burned down but Charlotte doesn't respond.

Charlotte remembers reading part of the letter, which states "Anna is not to be trusted.” Valentin asks again how Charlotte would feel if Anna moved in with them. Charlotte says she's fine if it will make him happy, but needs to know for the reading and pulls out the tarot cards.

Charlotte tells Valentin she got them from a friend at camp who showed her how to use them. Charlotte remembers reading the letter again and it's Victor's voice we hear tell her how powerful the cards are and they'll help guide her.

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital recaps!