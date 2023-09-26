Finola Hughes, Scarlett Fernandez

On today’s General Hospital recap: Brook Lynn tells Blaze she wants to return to managing and wants to sign her. She's exuberant in her sales pitch and is surprised when Blaze agrees. She is thankful for Brook Lynn's help getting rid of Linc. Blaze shows Brook Lynn The Invader article about her firing from Deception. Brook Lynn is apologetic but Blaze wants them to work together anyway.

Charlotte has a nightmare Anna is taking Valentin away from her. Nina is there to reassure her when she wakes up as Valentin arrives. He takes Charlotte to a new house (apparently the paint and furniture store only had grey) he bought for them and she's thrilled.

Dex tells Sonny that Drew was beaten up and taken to the hospital. Sonny's mad someone went against his orders and will make them pay.

Jake shows up at the hospital, wanting to talk to Liz about Charlotte, but she is busy dealing with Drew's intake. Carly gets to the hospital and Liz tells her Drew hasn't regained consciousness since the beating and he's in ICU. Liz promises the doctor will update her

Jake tells Liz he was with Charlotte last night and not with a friend. Liz asks what Jake likes about Charlotte and he says they both like each other. Jake asks about visiting Uncle Drew so Liz is forced to tell him about the attack.

Sonny gets to the hospital and Carly says he promised to protect Drew. Carly believes it was because Drew was helping Sonny he was attacked. Carly blames whoever told the SEC and the money hungry judge for Drew being in prison in the first place.

Dex calls Nina to let her know Sonny won't be meeting with her since he's at the hospital because of Drew. Dex wonders if Pikeman is behind Drew's beating, but Sonny says there are a lot of people who would be upset if they heard Drew was helping him.

Portia runs into Anna, who's apologetic again for coming to the house to see Curtis. Portia admits Anna didn't deserve all of her anger. Portia's upset Curtis is paying the price for someone else and Anna agrees.

Molly tells TJ and Curtis that Andrea is pregnant and they're having a baby. Sonny spots the Ashford group celebrating, but when he starts to walk towards them, Portia turns her back on him and wheels Curtis out. Sonny finds Anna in the chapel.

Alexis shows up at Charlie's to tell Kristina the surrogate is pregnant. Alexis wants everyone to be supportive and hopes it will work out for TJ and Molly. Kristina is sad Molly wasn’t the one to tell her. Alexis wants Kristina to give Molly space but Kris wonders why Molly doesn't want a relationship with her. Alexis says TJ and Molly will reach out when they're ready.

Carly wonders why Nina shows up at the hospital but Liz interrupts to say Drew is being taken to emergency surgery. The doctor speaks with Carly and explains about a broken rib near the aorta.

Charlotte remembers being at boarding school and receiving the tarot cards with a letter and tells Papa everything will be perfect now.

