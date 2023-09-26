How Potential WGA-AMPTP Agreement Affects Daytime Talk Shows

Writers Guild of America

Recently, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) has tentatively reached an agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). But what a potential agreement mean for daytime talk shows? The Hollywood Reporter investigated.

So far, four chatfests — The Talk, The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, and The Drew Barrymore Show — have been affected because of ties to the WGA. Insiders told The Hollywood Reporter that the shows are aiming at October returns.

Because some of these shows went into production before pressing pause, they may have an easier time picking up where they left off. This might mean they hit the airwaves before their late-night equivalents.

Writers would be able to pick up their pens once again if the WGA strike was resolved. But actors wouldn't be able to appear on the shows to promote their projects until the SAG-AFTRA strike was resolved, too.