Y&R's Eric Braeden on Victor Taking Back Control: "It Was High Time"

Eric Braeden Sonja Flemming/CBS

The Young and the Restless has put Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) back in the seat of power recently. The Newman patriarch has resumed his place at the head of the family companies, and not all his kids are happy about it. Braeden chatted with Soap Opera Digest about Victor's corporate rebirth.

How did it feel to film scenes where Victor picked up the reins of power at Newman Enterprises once again? Braeden said:

I loved doing those scenes. I think it’s about time we’re back to that! I hate that in-between bulls–t, where he’s neither retired nor [in charge]. It was high time and I loved it!

The Mustache also bumped number-one daughter Victoria (Amelia Heinle) from her post. Braeden dished:

Well, I think that he is innately suspicious of an outsider like Nate [Sean Dominic] coming in. He is innately suspicious of all the outsiders, like Ashland Locke [Richard Burgi/Robert Newman], the guy who married Victoria. He’s very suspicious of anyone using love or marriage to his offspring as a means to get into the family business. He doesn’t like that. I assume he felt that she is perhaps conniving with Nate. Who knows? He is also innately suspicious, period! Victor grew up as a loner. He has done things all by himself. He doesn’t really, in the end, almost trust anyone. And therein lies another tragedy. Freud would have a field day with the Newman family!

Victor's even set to put his portrait back up in his office instead of Victoria's. Braeden said: