The Young and the Restless Recap: Adam Agrees to Negotiate with Jack

The Young and the Restless Recap for September 25, 2023
On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: 

Adam sits at the GCAC guzzling a drink and reliving a black and white memory of kissing Sally. Just then, Jack calls but Adam is not surprised. He assumed Billy would call out the “big guns.” Jack asks if they can meet and Adam agrees. He hopes maybe they can discover mutually beneficial common ground. 

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below, and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless recaps!

