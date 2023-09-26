Skip to main content

The Young and the Restless Recap: Jill Confronts Victor About Selling His Shares in Chancellor-Winters

The Young and the Restless Recap for September 26, 2023
On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: 

Victor sits at Society when he gets a video call from Jill (squeal!). She’s pissed at what he pulled with Chancellor-Winters. Victor acts coy but Jill is not here for his foolishness. She can’t believe he sold his interest in the company. Victor says they could have dealt with all of these issues earlier had she called herself and not sent Lily to do her dirty work. She hopes he’s willing to tell her who now owns a part of her company. Victor refuses but says she’ll know soon enough. 

