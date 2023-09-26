The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Victoria Wants Victor Proven Not Fit to Run Newman!

Eric Braeden and Amelia Heinle

Here’s the latest The Young and the Restless spoilers:

Victor: The Black Knight (Eric Braeden) pledges loyalty to his wife Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott). Look for Victor to check Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and give Adam (Mark Grossman) a shocking task.

Victoria: The Newman heiress attempts to broker a deal with Nick (Joshua Morrow). Watch for Victoria to try get Nick to help prove Victor isn't competent to run Newman Enterprises!

Maime: The Barber matriarch (Veronica Redd) stops by the Abbott mansion and surprises the family. Later, Maime grills Nate (Sean Dominic) about his life.

Billy: The Abbott screwup (Jason Thompson) has to defend himself from serious accusations.

Audra: The executive minx (Zuleyka Silver) divulges a bit of intel.

Jack: Old Smilin' (Peter Bergman) gets a bit of payback from Tucker (Trevor St. John) while he is side-eyeing baby brother Billy's rationale.

Sally: The scheming designer (Courtney Hope) confesses all to Nick.

Nate: Dr. Hastings lays down the law.

Phyllis: Red (Michelle Stafford) gets a surprising visit from a friend. Meanwhile, Phyllis doesn't back down when she has an encounter with Jack. Watch for Phyllis to overstep.

Adam/Sally: The Black sheep Newman bumps into his ex while at the GCAC and apologizes for the kiss he planted on her. Sally tells Adam to forget about it as they agreed to do.

Adam tells Sally he can't and doesn't regret doing it and isn't able to stop thinking about it. Sally questions what it is Adam wants, and he tells her about the feelings he still has for her. What does this mean for Nick and Sally?

