The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Deacon Reverses Course and Asks Sheila to Stay

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap for September 27, 2023
Kimberlin Brown, Sean Kanan

Kimberlin Brown, Sean Kanan

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: 

Deacon tells Sheila she’s changed him. Sheila, once again, thanks him for securing her freedom. She knows they’ve decided to part ways, and she understands he doesn’t want to risk all the progress he’s made with both business and family. She thinks Deacon is living proof someone can turn their life around. Sheila promises to steer clear of him, even though she’ll miss the fun they had together. They share a laugh and Deacon agrees. With that, Sheila tells Deacon goodbye. Before she can exit, Deacon stops her and says he’s been alone too long, and doesn’t want to be by himself anymore. 

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: RJ and Donna Worry About Eric's Health

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below, and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!

