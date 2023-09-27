Sofia Mattsson, Bonnie Burroughs

On today’s General Hospital recap: **The role of Molly Lansing Davis is now being played by Kristen Vaganos. (Did not see that coming!! Let's hope third time's the charm)

Portia, Molly and TJ join Curtis at The Savoy to celebrate. Kristina congratulates the happy couple and tells them that she's very happy for them both.

Olivia and Brook Lynn are excited when The Savoy sets up for Eddie Maine's return. Olivia is hopeful this might mean the return of Ned, though she worries he won't feel the same way when he returns.

Marshall checks in on NEddie to see if he's ready for his big debut. Marshall praises Curtis for putting out the feelers to get everyone out for NEddie's night.

Brook Lynn comes in to offer NEddie her best wishes and says how thrilled she is to see him perform live. Olivia pops in and sees how calm he is and wishes him good luck. She has a dinosaur bandana from Leo for him. The two share a hug until she pulls away and skitters out.

Olivia freaks out and tells Brook Lynn she wanted to kiss Eddie Maine and it feels like she's cheating on Ned.

Marshall introduces Eddie Maine who rocks it out. Kristina and Blaze run into each other and watch the show together. Michael spots Tracy in the crowd and approaches her but she's short with him. Later, she does smile while watching NEddie perform. NEddie dedicates the next song to Olivia and rocks it out some more.

Josslyn helps Trina pack for her trip to New York. Trina gets annoyed when Spencer is late but then he calls to tell her Ace was exposed to chickenpox and he can't go. Trina's upset, telling Josslyn she was looking forward to the weekend. Later, Spencer heads to the dorm to let Trina know the daycare made a mistake and Ace wasn't exposed, so they can go after all.

Previous General Hospital (GH) Recap: Carly Blames Ava for Drew’s Beating

Sam heads to the station where Chase figures out Dante isn't interrogating Cody. Sam and Dante explain everything to Chase, who offers to help. Cody's worried about Sasha, but Sam says she believes she is strong enough to handle confronting Gladys. Cody's concern is Gladys will manage to manipulate Sasha again.

Scotty shows up at the station to see Cody and accuses Dante of denying him right to counsel. Dante lets Scotty into the room so Cody can tell him the truth.

Gladys is thrilled to see Sasha, who wonders where she's going with her suitcase. She claims she was on her way to find Sasha. She accuses Gladys of working with Dr Montague and of draining her bank accounts. Sasha says she knows everything Gladys, including how she betrayed Sasha when she was at her lowest.

She wonders if Gladys ever had any remorse and tells her everything Monty did to her at Ferncliff. Sasha says Dr Montague was going to give her an overdose. Gladys swears she did everything she could to stop Monty but admits she got in over her head and swore she was going to pay Sasha back. She says she didn't want Sasha to hate her for taking the money.

She blames Monty for giving Sasha the pills and says she never meant for any of it to happen. Gladys apologizes and Sasha tells her to confess and testify against Monty.



Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital recaps!