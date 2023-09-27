Hayley Erin Dishes Y&R Return and Her New Character

Hayley Erin Steven Bergman Photography

Hayley Erin (ex-Kiki, General Hospital) is making a small-screen comeback. The actress, who played Abby Newman on The Young and the Restless from 2008 to 2010, will be playing Newman Media employee Claire Grace this time around. She chatted with Soap Opera Digest about her Genoa City return and her new character.

Erin hadn't expected to have the opportunity to work on Y&R again, since Melissa Ordway has played Abby for a decade. She mused:

I love the rules, or lack of rules, in the soap opera universe. I had never expected to come back, and I didn’t think it would happen, but I had hoped! I always thought, ‘Maybe they’d let me.’ And I’m really happy that the soap opera universe is so fluid and these kinds of things can happen.

The Daytime Emmy winner noted:

And now, coming back to Y&R in this new phase of my life, I’m so excited to really use the life experience that I’ve garnered in the last 15 years to create a really dynamic and interesting character. I’m not gonna lie: I think I might have manifested this role for myself, because I think I’ve matured and grown as a person and I feel ready to meet the challenge of stepping back into this world.

Erin isn't just excited to bring her acting experience to the role; she's also excited to play Claire. She shared: