The veteran actress shared the news on Instagram

Lauralee Bell, Tricia Cast Sonja Flemming/CBS; Steven Bergman Photography

The Young and the Restless is welcoming back a familiar face. Lauralee Bell (Christine) posted a pic on Instagram of her and Tricia Cast, announcing the latter's return. She shared a behind-the-scenes pic:

RELATED: The Young and The Restless Announces Fan Favorite Returns For 50th Anniversary

Back in February, Y&R announced fan favorites' returns for its 50th anniversary year.