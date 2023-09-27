Veronica Redd

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Nate is chatting with Mamie about Jill in a room at the GCAC. She explains she and Jill have quite a tumultuous history. With that, we go to a flashback where the two are talking about going to Jack’s wedding. Jill assumes Mamie is serving at the reception, but she quickly corrects her saying she’s going as a guest. Jill thinks she guilted Jack into an invitation. Mamie corrects her quickly by saying Mr. Abbott invited her as a part of the family. Jill reminds Mamie she’s the housekeeper and shouldn’t forget her place. Mamie gets one final punch as she reminds Jill to enjoy her time with Billy as it was most likely running out.

Our next flashback is Jill offering Mamie a very substantial check. Mamie asks if she’s being bought off. Jill thinks she’d be better off not living under the same roof with the man she loves (John Abbott) knowing she can never have him. Mamie thinks she should bide her time as Jill’s eye will surely be drawn to yet another young buck.

In real time, Mamie tells Nate she’s looking forward to watching Jill’s head explode but still has details of her plan to work out. She tells Nate he needs to distract Lily and Devon as they can’t yet know she is the new investor in Chancellor-Winters. Nate thinks Devon may already be on to her plan.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Jill Confronts Victor About Selling His Shares in Chancellor-Winters

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below, and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless recaps!