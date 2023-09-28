Skip to main content

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Taylor Questions Finn About Sheila

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap for September 28, 2023
On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: 

Taylor and Finn are chatting at the beach house. Taylor understands why he might feel a bond to his birth mother, but she doesn’t understand why he would encourage the behavior. She explains as long as he entertains the possibility of Sheila being a part of his life, she’ll never leave. 

Across town in the storage closet, Deacon caresses Sheila’s face and asks her not to leave. He doesn’t want to be alone. 

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Deacon Reverses Course and Asks Sheila to Stay

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below, and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!

