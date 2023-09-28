Jackée Harry

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

District Attorney’s Office: Paulina arrives and Melinda kisses her backside. Afterwards, Paulina fires her. Melinda doesn’t understand what prompted her dismissal. Paulina explains the D.A. serves at the pleasure of the mayor. She goes on to explain it’s not about her performance. Paulina just doesn’t like her for all the time she’s spent being buddy buddy with Sloan and focusing on members of her family. Melinda thinks Paulina is acting over-zealous in her decision, besides she’s able to offer her a high profile conviction. This type of case will help in her run for re-election. Paulina understands her logic and asks who she’s looking to put behind bars.

Melinda explains she is targeting Li Shin, which interests Paulina. She goes on to explain she’s having dinner with Li this evening. Melinda knows she is on the verge of nailing him to the wall. Paulina says Melinda had better come through or she will actually lose her job. After she exits, Melinda calls Li and asks him to dinner.

Sloan’s Digs: Eric arrives ready to move in with Sloan. She’s happy he still wants to move in but never really thought she’d be living in sin with a priest. They get cute and Sloan asks when they might be getting married.

Eric hasn’t given much thought to where or when they will get married. Sloan says she doesn’t care but just doesn’t want to get married at the pub. He explains some of the details about his former relationship with Sarah and says she won’t make her deal with a wedding at the pub… because he already had a wedding there with Nicole.

Sloan had forgotten that piece of information and understands why he told her. She says wherever they decide to get married, they’d better get to it so it doesn’t interfere with the adoption. Sloan asks about Belle and Eric says he doesn’t think she’ll be able to represent them.

Eric explains Belle is going through a rough time and they should find someone else to handle their case. Eric wants to start looking for other attorneys but Sloan is somewhat hesitant. She asks again if he really wants to be with her and adopt a child. Eric assures Sloan he wants to be with her and has always wanted to be a father.

DiMera Mansion - Living Room: EJ arrives home to find Nicole waiting. He pours a drink and says he’s looking to hire a new IT director because he fired Wendy. EJ goes on to explain how he found Wendy trying to prove he took out a hit on Ava.

EJ thinks Tripp put the idea in Wendy’s head since they are now a couple. He caught her hacking into his phone. Nicole understands why he fired her and is glad to know she didn’t have time to find anything. Just then, EJ remembers Wendy told him Susan was still alive.

Nicole can’t imagine why Wendy would think Susan was still alive. EJ explains Ava’s updated story about how she suddenly remembered Susan jumped from the car before it exploded. He thinks the timing is oh so convenient. Nicole understands but wonders if EJ should be so quick to dismiss the possibility. She thinks maybe Susan was too afraid of Ava to tell anyone she’s still alive. EJ thinks Susan would have sent him a sign. Just then, the lights go out.

EJ lights a candle and says they’ll dine by candle light. Nicole is annoyed the obvious sign Susan just sent. He is skeptical and thinks it’s only a circuit breaker causing the current darkness. EJ goes through a litany of potential signs Susan would send, none of which is losing power.

London - Random Pub: Harris believes he’s discovered Susan was married to a man named Edmund Crumb. Ava isn’t sure how a long ago relationship will help them find Susan now.

Ava grows impatient at how long it’s taking to locate information on Edmund. Just then, Harris finds the information he’s looking for and they prepare to locate him.

London - Edmund Crumb’s Pad: They ring the bell and annoyed Edmund answers. They establish his identity and Harris and Ava explain they’re looking for Susan. Edmund says he read of Susan’s death. Ava follows up saying they believe Susan might actually be alive.

Edmund wonders how much they can trust the woman who caused the explosion after all this time. They avoid the topic and say they came to see Edmund because they think the might know Susan’s whereabouts. Ava explains her belief Susan has been trying to reach out. Harris reminds Edmund about Susan’s supernatural gifts and asks if he’s received any messages.

Edmund asks why Susan would need to send him supernatural messages when Susan is tied up in the other room. Just then, Ava and Harris get woozy and Edmund explains he poisoned their tea.

Horton Square: Li arrives to meet Melinda and she has cocktails waiting. Melinda takes his hand saying he’s been on her mind. She goes on a bit about their sexy time and says she’s happy they are seeing each other. Li makes her uncomfortable with his lack of response. He says he thinks they should call their relationship off. Just then, he pulls out a digital recording of Melinda telling Paulina she’s going to “nail him to the wall.”

Li says when he was in her office last week, he gave her a teddy bear with a bug inside. Melinda scolds herself for being so naive and wonders what tipped him off. Li says he thought he could sweep her off her feet but knew she was always going after him. He becomes very cutting with his commentary before making his exit.

As Melinda sends Sloan a text about her date with Li, Paulina arrives and inquires about her evening. Melinda indicates the date did not go well and Paulina tells her to pack up her office.

Brady Pub: Kate is looking at pictures of baby Victoria when Marlena arrives. She offers her sympathy for not actually being a new grandmother. Marlena says she’s looking for Eric, but Kate says he moved out.

Sloan’s Digs: Sloan reads Melinda’s text and tells Eric a bit about it. She explains how they’ve gotten closer and asks if he’d mind if she checked on her. They exchange “I love yous” and Sloan exits.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Recap: Sarah and Xander Rip Each Other to Shreds

Endings

Melinda is packing up her office when she finds that damned bear. She talks to Li through the stuffed animal saying she knows Gabi dumped him for being a bad lover. She starts to take a gavel to the bear when Sloan arrives. She bangs into its head when Sloan asks what happened. Melinda explains Li found out she was trying to prosecute him. Because she couldn’t, Paulina fired her. Sloan tries to be positive and asks if she wants to be hers and Eric’s attorney.

Eric is unpacking his things and happens upon a photo of him and Nicole. Just then, a knock at the door reveals Marlena. She explains she stopped by the pub and Kate filled her in on his recent move. Eric explains he and Sloan love one another and moving in seemed like the logical next step. Marlena says if he’s happy, she’s happy. She looks down and sees the picture of Eric and Nicole, looks back and says she hopes everything works out.

EJ gets off the phone and explains a car ran into a power pole which caused the damage. Nicole is suspect of the explanation, but EJ still blames Ava.

Edmund awkwardly places Ava and Harris (how did he lift them) on a very small bed. Just then, the sound of chains commences and Susan walks in. She looks down at Ava and Harris and asks what in the world Edmund is up to.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives recaps!