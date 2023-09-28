Linsey Godfrey, Paul Telfer

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Shin Boarding House: Tripp arrives home to find Wendy on her computer looking for a job. Tripp apologizes for getting her involved in Ava’s issues. She holds no ill will and they discuss how none of their efforts prevented Rafe and Jada from being hot on Ava and Harris’ trail.

The duo go back and forth about their relationship and issues with being alone. Suddenly, Tripp tells Wendy he loves her. She’s somewhat stunned by the revelation but isn’t totally opposed to the sentiment. After a bit more discussion, Wendy says she’s in love with Tripp, too. They celebrate by making out and prepping to hit the sheets.

Tripp and Wendy continue to make out when his phone rings with a call from Rafe with an update on Ava. He says his mother is in serious trouble but can’t do anything to help. Tripp says they were in London to find Susan. Tripp feeds him all the information about Ava believing Susan is alive. Tripp suddenly realizes Rafe lied before he simply hangs up.



London - Random Hotel: Jada and Rafe break into what they think is Ava and Harris’ room. They find the passports confirming the duo are hunkering down. They get a bit snarky with one another and decide to head into the city to expand their investigation.

London - Random Pub: Ava and Harris sit pondering about Susan’s location. She continues to wonder if her visions were phony, but he reminds her about what she remembered when hypnotized by Marlena. Ava can’t understand why Susan hasn’t sent her another sign. Just then, Harris thinks there’s a sign in his pastry because he sees an “E.” Ava isn’t as convinced but Harris says they should consider it a puzzle… which he loves solving with friends. She’s kind of entertained by his description of them as friends and they agree to work on it together.

Xander and Chloe’s Digs: Philip arrives and fills Chloe in on Xander’s arrival at Sarah’s wedding. She wonders why he’s there. Philip says he is checking on her after what he assumes went down with Xander. He knows she overheard him talking to Rex about Sarah’s story. Chloe frets about telling Sarah’s secret, but also thought Xander had a right to know about his daughter. Philip assures her the wedding wasn’t ruined as they were married before Xander arrived. Philip says there is no reason she and Xander can’t still be married.

Chloe says they won’t be getting married because of the reveal about Victoria. Philip says he’s sorry for what she lost. Chloe explains how no one understood their relationship but they just worked. She knew his feelings for Sarah weren’t gone but thought they had a path forward. Philip wonders how much of his conversation with Rex she heard. Chloe says she heard enough to know he may still be in love with her.

Philip says they don’t have to talk about their former relationship at this moment but Chloe stops him. She says a part of her that died with him came back to life when she saw him again. She’s loved him since she was 16 years old and can’t deny it any longer.



Brady Pub: Outside the pub, Xander tells Sarah he’s going to go back in and take his daughter. She stops him and Xander lights into her for passing his daughter off as Rex’s. Sarah reminds him about pulling the wool over Eric’s eyes, re: Mackenzie. She says she pulled this particular trickery to prevent her daughter from being raised by a killer (I really don’t like self-righteous Sarah).

Sarah recounts, yet again, how Xander was responsible for Susan’s death and how terrible he was for teaming up with Ava. Xander immediately calls her out for, once again, playing God with people’s lives. He continues going OFF and says how nice it must be to be the perfect Sarah Horton who never makes a mistake and can hold everyone else accountable.

Sarah says the best part of Xander was his attempt to be a better man for her. He counters he was trying to do that very thing even when he went to work for Ava. He was trying to provide for her. Sarah says he had an opportunity with Jack but resulted to teaming up with Gwen to blackmail his friend.

They continue to go back and forth with Xander saying it’s easier for her because she has a rich mommy. She counters that Maggie loves Xander and would have been happy to loan them money. Xander reminds her the money was actually Victor’s who had nothing but horrible words for him, constantly putting him down.

Xander points out how horrible Rex was in terms of constantly cheating on her, even with her sister. Sarah reaches back and wonders if he regrets shooting Brady at Marlena and John’s wedding (the tit for tat is a wee exhausting as she’s unwilling to admit any wrong doing and throws it all onto his back). Xander says none of what she’s saying gives her the right to disqualify him as a father. Just then, Rex arrives to check on Sarah.

Xander tells Rex to go back inside, but Sarah defends him. She says it doesn’t matter what Xander thinks because Rex is her husband. Xander says he’s going to get acquainted with his daughter, but Rex stops him.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Recap: Alex Learns Victor Is His Father

Endings

Chloe understands it’s an emotional situation. She’s had feelings for him for a while. She sees how much he’s changed since she saw him last. He decides it’s time to go. He says he’s around to support her and exits.

Rex says Xander has no claim to Victoria because his name is on the birth certificate and he’s married to the mother. He goes on to say what judge would give preference to him over two highly respected physicians (HAHAHAHAHAHA!). Xander says he’s going to fight for his child and will win. With that, he exits.

Tripp tells Wendy how Rafe tricked him into telling the information about Ava and Harris searching for Susan.

Jada can’t believe Susan is still alive. Rafe says they assumed Susan’s death but apparently they were wrong. Jada thinks Tripp is desperate to get his mother off the hook. Rafe correctly reminds her Salem is a place where the dead return.

Harris looks up Susan online and finds not much of anything. Suddenly, he finds an article from 25 years ago announcing the wedding of Susan Banks and Edmund Crumb.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives recaps!