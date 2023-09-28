Daytime Confidential Podcast Episode #1096: Self Preservation Ho

DC Confidential Media, Inc.

On episode 1096 of Daytime Confidential, Luke Kerr, Jillian Bowe and Joshua Baldwin react to the latest The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless headlines and storylines, including:

The Writers Strike has ended and the DC crew reflects on what they liked about the scab storylines and what needs to be fixed.

Li warns Finn about Shelia on The Bold and the Beautiful. Thomas and Hope's relationship continues to involve.

Did Theresa forge the letter revealing that Alex is Victor's son on Days of Our Lives? Xander finds out that Sarah has been lying to him about their daughter. Was Vivian and Kate's scene wasted this week?

Anna's tormentor is revealed on General Hospital. Drew is attacked in prison. Who should be cast as Pikeman?

Victoria and Victor face off on The Young and the Restless. Tucker and Phyllis are conspiring, but should they have a romantic entanglement?

All this and more on the latest Daytime Confidential podcast!

