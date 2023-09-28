Kristen Vaganos Cast as General Hospital's New Molly

She's the fourth actress to play the role in recent months

Kristen Vaganos YouTube

General Hospital has welcomed another new face in the role of Molly Lansing-Davis. Soap Opera Digest reports that the soap has recast the part with actress Kristen Vaganos.

Vaganos is the fourth actress to slip into the role in recent months. Emergency recast Holiday Mia Kriegel took over from longtime portrayer Haley Pullos in May. Brooke Anne Smith took over from Kriegel, starting in the middle of July.

Pullos was involved in a major car crash in April in Pasadena, California, and was subsequently charged with felonies. She allegedly checked into rehab after the incident.