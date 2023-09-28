WGA Writers Return to B&B and GH After Strike Ends

Now that the WGA strike has resolved, scribes have returned to writers' rooms

Katherine Kelly Lang, Genie Francis Gilles Toucas/CBS; ABC

As of Wednesday, Sept. 28, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) voted to lift the strike. Now, union writers at The Bold and the Beautiful and General Hospital have returned to work, according to Deadline.

The shows, of course, didn't halt production after the WGA strike went into effect in the spring. Instead, they used non-union writers and other individuals who weren't WGA members to keep producing scripts.