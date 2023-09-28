Skip to main content

The Young and the Restless Recap: Danny Pays Phyllis a Visit

The Young and the Restless Recap for September 28, 2023
Michael Damian

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Tucker sits in his room at the GCAC and fields a call from Leanna Love (squeal!). She immediately asks for the skinny on what’s going on between him and Ashley. He says they are working things out but she highly doubts it. In lieu of information about his relationship, he offers her a gossipy tidbit about Billy. 

Phyllis is talking to the insurance company at the GCAC bar. She confirms they received the transfer of funds and she no longer owes a balance. She’s awash in relief when Danny suddenly arrives at her side.

