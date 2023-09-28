Michael Damian

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Tucker sits in his room at the GCAC and fields a call from Leanna Love (squeal!). She immediately asks for the skinny on what’s going on between him and Ashley. He says they are working things out but she highly doubts it. In lieu of information about his relationship, he offers her a gossipy tidbit about Billy.

Phyllis is talking to the insurance company at the GCAC bar. She confirms they received the transfer of funds and she no longer owes a balance. She’s awash in relief when Danny suddenly arrives at her side.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Mamie Is the New Investor in Chancellor-Winters

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below, and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless recaps!